UPDATE 3-Peru's economy grew less than expected in March

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economic growth slowed to 5.55 percent in March from a year ago, weighed by a decline in manufacturing output, the government statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Economic growth in March was flat compared with February, the INEI statistics agency said.

For the first quarter, growth was 6.02 percent from the same period in 2011, reinforcing expectations for growth of 6 percent this year and steady interest rates from the central bank in the near term.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast year-on-year growth of 6.15 percent in March after February growth data came in at a faster-than-expected 7.18 percent.

But manufacturing output fell for the first time in four months in March, down 3.15 percent due to waning demand overseas as the prolonged European debt crisis weighs on global growth.

“The data suggests an economy growing under the impetus of domestic demand but with an uncertainty abroad affecting industry,” said Pedro Tuesta, a Peruvian economist with the 4Cast consultancy in Washington.

Construction expanded by 14.7 percent in March, helped by a 30 percent increase in government spending in recent months that has led to a sharp increase in cement orders to build infrastructure.

Mining and energy grew 6 percent in March and 2.08 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

Minerals account for 60 percent of Peru’s exports, though the Andean country’s economy has diversified in recent years and also has a dynamic service and financial sector.

RATES SEEN ON HOLD

Peru posted economic growth of 6.92 percent in 2011, one of the fastest rates in Latin America.

The country’s finance minister and central bank president both expect gross domestic product to expand by 6 percent in 2012, though Central Bank President Julio Velarde warned on Tuesday that recent turmoil in Greece could thwart growth.

The central bank held interest rates steady at 4.25 percent for the 12th straight month in May and is expected to continue to do so in the near term even though 12-month inflation is at 4.08 percent, above the bank’s 1-to-3 percent target.

Last month the central bank raised deposit requirements on commercial banks, a measure analysts said was an alternative to hiking interest rates and would tighten liquidity without pressuring the local currency.

“Taking into account the recent increase in deposit requirements, the central bank is not pressured to raise interest rates,” said Tuesta.

The sol currency bid 0.08 percent weaker at 2.668 per dollar on Tuesday, but had been trading around its strongest level in 15 years before the central bank raised deposit requirements on April 30.

The national statistics agency also said the average unemployment rate in metropolitan Lima in the three months through April fell 0.7 percentage point from a year ago to 8.1 percent, helped by sustained economic growth. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)