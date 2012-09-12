FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru central bank raises GDP view, trims trade surplus
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Peru central bank raises GDP view, trims trade surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy should grow 6 percent this year, more than a previous view of 5.85 percent, Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Congress on Tuesday.

Domestic demand is leading growth Peru to the fastest growth pace in South America even as exports slump. The central bank has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $3.5 billion this year from $6.7 billion because of slumping prices for its mineral exports, his presentation said.

Though food prices have spiked in recent weeks, mainly because of external supply shocks, Velarde told legislators inflation would be around 3 percent, the ceiling of the central bank’s annual target, by the end of this year.

In Peru, consumer prices in the 12 months through August were up 3.53 percent, compared with 3.28 percent in the 12-month period through July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.