FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru rules out capital controls to deal with speculative capital
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 2, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Peru rules out capital controls to deal with speculative capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Peru has no plans to adopt capital controls to curb inflows of speculative capital, though it will try to borrow less abroad in 2013 to avoid putting pressure on the local currency, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Tuesday.

The central bank has intervened heavily in the local currency market this year by buying dollars. Those purchases have limited the sol’s gains but it is still trading at a 15-year high.

He said the economy likely grew between 6 and 7 percent in August from the same period a year ago as growth heads toward expansion of 6 percent this year. (Reporting By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.