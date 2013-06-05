UPDATE 1-Peru's economy likely up 7.4 percent in April on year - central bank

LIMA, June 5 (Reuters) - Peru’s gross domestic product in April likely was up 7.4 percent from a year earlier after expanding at an exceptionally slow pace in the first quarter, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

Peru’s traditional mineral exports have fallen on weak metal prices in recent months, and Velarde said the central bank was again revising downward its forecast for the 2013 trade surplus, to $485 million. Last year Peru posted a trade surplus of $4.5 billion.

Velarde said the economy will probably expand by an average 6.5 percent per year through 2016. He also said May growth will be “quite good” as demand for cement and electricity appear to have been strong.

Peru is a top global miner of copper, gold and silver. While mining has historically powered the economy, surging domestic demand has led growth in recent years, offsetting weak exports amid slumping demand abroad.

Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla also expects economic growth to pick up in coming months after it slowed to 4.8 percent in the first quarter over the same period last year.

The first quarter’s unexpectedly slow pace - the slowest quarterly year-on-year pace since 2009 - prompted President Ollanta Humala to pledge to boost private investments in May.

Castilla said the economy will probably expand by 5.8 to 6.4 percent in the second quarter and by 5.8 to 6.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the same periods in 2012.

He said the government also expects growth of between 5.5 and 6 percent in both June and May over the same months in 2012, and preliminary data shows mineral production in Peru expanded 7 percent in April.

The finance ministry has forecast growth at between 6 and 6.3 percent this year.

Velarde said inflation in 2013 will likely slow to between 2 and 2.2 percent - within the central bank’s 1-3 percent target range.