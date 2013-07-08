Peru finance minister Castilla to stay in post - prime minister

LIMA, July 8 (Reuters) - Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, a mainstream economist well-regarded by investors, will stay in his post after a possible cabinet shuffle later in July, Prime Minister Juan Jimenez told reporters on Monday.

“The information I have is that the finance minister will remain in the cabinet,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez runs President Ollanta Humala’s cabinet in the fast-growing country. Peruvian presidents typically shuffle their cabinets around Peruvian Independence Day on July 28.