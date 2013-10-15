UPDATE 1-Peru economy grows 4.3 pct in August vs year earlier

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy expanded less than expected at 4.3 percent in August compared to the same month a year ago as stronger mining activity offset a weak month for manufacturing, official data showed on Tuesday.

August’s annual growth rate was the second slowest rate so far in 2013. Economists polled by Reuters last week had forecast growth of 4.6 percent in August.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 0.8 percent in August over July.

Peru is a top global producer of copper, gold, silver and zinc, but softer demand from major buyers like China and weaker mineral prices has dampened economic growth this year and set the stage for the Andean country’s first trade deficit in more than a decade.

Domestic demand that once helped offset weaker exports has also softened this year.

August’s expansion was led by the mining and hydrocarbons sector, which grew by 7.9 percent compared to the same month in 2012, the government statistics agency INEI said.

Construction activity rose 7.7 percent, sales 5.4 percent, financial services 8.3 percent, fishing 5.3 percent and transportation and communications 5.11 percent.

Manufacturing, which figures heavily in Peru’s gross domestic product, shrunk 1.2 percent in August on weaker demand from abroad.

Compared with their year-earlier periods, the economy grew 4.9 percent in the first eight months of 2013 and 5.25 percent in the past 12 months through August.

Peru’s potential growth rate, the pace at which the economy can expand without stoking inflation too much, is usually seen between 6 and 6.5 percent.

The central bank now expects Peru to post a 5.5 percent expansion in all of 2013, down from an earlier estimate of 6.1 percent. Last year the economy grew 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region.

The central bank has said it is considering lowering the country’s potential growth rate from 6.4 percent to around 6.2 percent.

The unemployment rate in metropolitan Lima for the July through September period was 5.9 percent, INEI said.