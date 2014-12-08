Peru economy to grow less than 5.5 pct in 2015, but over 5 pct-Fin Min

VERACRUZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will likely grow less next year than the 5.5 percent rate forecast for 2015, but will still expand by more than 5 percent, Peruvian Finance Minister Alonso Segura said at a conference in Mexico on Monday.

Peru’s economy grew 1.76 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said last month, underscoring the sharp slowdown in the Andean nation’s economy caused by tumbling mineral exports. (Reporting by Anahi Rama)