FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru economy to grow less than 5.5 pct in 2015, but over 5 pct-Fin Min
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Peru economy to grow less than 5.5 pct in 2015, but over 5 pct-Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERACRUZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will likely grow less next year than the 5.5 percent rate forecast for 2015, but will still expand by more than 5 percent, Peruvian Finance Minister Alonso Segura said at a conference in Mexico on Monday.

Peru’s economy grew 1.76 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said last month, underscoring the sharp slowdown in the Andean nation’s economy caused by tumbling mineral exports. (Reporting by Anahi Rama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.