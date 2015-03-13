FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru economy grew 1.7 pct on year in January-cenbank chief
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Peru economy grew 1.7 pct on year in January-cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew by 1.7 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the president of Peru’s central bank said on Friday.

“Growth was 1.7 percent in January,” Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Buenos Aires.

Velarde added that he had just received the official growth figure, which is scheduled for release on Monday by the state statistics agency.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expected a 2.1 percent year-on-year expansion in January. (Reporting By Richard Lough, Writing by Mitra Taj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.