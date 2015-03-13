Peru cenbank says economy not recovering as quickly as expected

LIMA, March 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that the economy is not recovering as quickly as it had expected, in part because of weak public spending.

Public investments by the national and regional governments dropped 25 percent in January and February, Adrian Armas, the chief economist of the central bank, said on a conference call with reporters.

The central bank held the benchmark interest rate on Thursday as the local sol currency trades near a six-year low. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)