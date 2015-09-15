FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's economy grew by 3.2 or 3.3 pct in July on year - govt
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy grew by 3.2 or 3.3 pct in July on year - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister said on Tuesday that the economy grew by 3.2 or 3.3 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, slightly better than the 3.05 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The official reading is scheduled for release by state statistics agency Inei later on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura also said on local broadcaster RPP that the central bank’s decision to raise the interest rate to 3.50 percent last week would likely have some impact on growth.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.