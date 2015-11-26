FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru's FinMin sees slower economic growth than expected
#Basic Materials
November 26, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's FinMin sees slower economic growth than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details and background)

LIMA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will grow more slowly than expected this year and in 2016, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday, citing the impact of slumping metals prices on the key mining sector and a drop in investments.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Congress on Thursday that economic growth could reach 2.8 percent in 2015 and be near 4.0 percent next year.

That compares to prior government forecasts for growth of 3 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2016.

Peru, which is the globe’s third biggest copper producer and also a significant exporter of silver and zinc, posted economic growth of 2.4 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
