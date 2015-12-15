FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru minister says economy grew about 3 pct in October yr-on-yr
December 15, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

Peru minister says economy grew about 3 pct in October yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew by about 3 percent year-on-year in October, a pace that should rise to about 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said late on Monday.

Official data for October is scheduled for release on Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a 3.10 percent growth rate in October.

Segura added on the sidelines of an event that economic expansion in 2016 might come in “a little” under the official forecast of 4 percent.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler

