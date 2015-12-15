Peru minister says economy grew about 3 pct in October yr-on-yr

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew by about 3 percent year-on-year in October, a pace that should rise to about 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said late on Monday.

Official data for October is scheduled for release on Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a 3.10 percent growth rate in October.

Segura added on the sidelines of an event that economic expansion in 2016 might come in “a little” under the official forecast of 4 percent.