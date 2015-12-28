Peru economy will likely grow by 3.5 and not 4 pct next year-finmin

LIMA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister said on Monday that the economy will likely grow by 3.5 percent next year, below the official forecast for a 4 percent expansion.

Alonso Segura added that his ministry had not yet settled on a revised growth figure for 2016, when the government says the Andean country will see a stronger economic recovery after this year’s estimated 2.8 percent rate.

“It’s expected that the economy will grow by about 3.5 percent,” in 2016, Segura said on local broadcaster RPP.

The government has repeatedly revised down its growth forecasts in the past two years as lower mineral prices have sapped investments.

However, surging copper production from new mines is expected to underpin stronger growth in coming years. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Alistair Bell)