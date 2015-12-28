FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru economy will likely grow by 3.5 and not 4 pct next year-finmin
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Peru economy will likely grow by 3.5 and not 4 pct next year-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister said on Monday that the economy will likely grow by 3.5 percent next year, below the official forecast for a 4 percent expansion.

Alonso Segura added that his ministry had not yet settled on a revised growth figure for 2016, when the government says the Andean country will see a stronger economic recovery after this year’s estimated 2.8 percent rate.

“It’s expected that the economy will grow by about 3.5 percent,” in 2016, Segura said on local broadcaster RPP.

The government has repeatedly revised down its growth forecasts in the past two years as lower mineral prices have sapped investments.

However, surging copper production from new mines is expected to underpin stronger growth in coming years. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.