UPDATE 1-Peru tax revenue to rise on new government's reforms -premier

LIMA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The government of new Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday that tax revenues that have slipped in recent years will start rising again as proposed tax cuts broaden the payer base.

By the end of Kuczynski's term in 2021, tax revenues will have risen to 17 percent of gross domestic product from 14.7 percent last year, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala told the opposition-controlled Congress as he asked for a vote of confidence.

"We'll establish a clear message to all tax authorities: the objective in coming years is reducing tax rates. Under this objective, measures must be structured to direct public administration to broadening the base of contributors," Zavala said in broadcast comments.

Zavala did not specify which tax rates would be lowered, and did not mention Kuczynski's previous proposals for lowering the value added tax rate by three percentage points to 15 percent and giving large companies tax credits if they reinvest their profits.

Both proposals have been criticized by the right-wing opposition as irresponsible because the fiscal deficit has swollen to more than 3 percent of GDP.

Zavala said that just 54 tax payers make up 40 percent of total tax revenues. A simplification of the tax regime for small businesses, easier payment methods and incentives for Peruvians to demand receipts from small businesses would help expand the payer base, Zavala said.

Kuczynski took office late last month, replacing another business-friendly president, Ollanta Humala, with promises to usher in a "social revolution" that would reduce inequality in the global copper and gold supplier.

Kuczynski's proposed budget for 2017 is to be sent to Congress later in August.

He has proposed rolling out scores of infrastructure projects to deliver basic services such as running water to millions of Peruvians and to boost the annual growth rate to at least 5 percent, up from about 4 percent now.

Despite enjoying nearly two decades of uninterrupted economic growth, Peru sorely lacks roads and other basic infrastructure in scores of towns, especially in Andean and Amazonian regions far from the capital, Lima.

"It's very clear to us that we can't continue on automatic pilot," Zavala said. "There is still too much to do."

Zavala said the government would halve Peru's $69 billion infrastructure gap in five years, in part by pushing out $18 billion in "priority projects" that were now snagged in red tape, within two years. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; editing by Grant McCool)