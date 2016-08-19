FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru govt says no need for new financing, but may refinance debt
August 19, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Peru govt says no need for new financing, but may refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister said on Friday he does not need additional financing to cover a "worrisome" fiscal deficit inherited from the previous government but may consider refinancing government debt to take advantage of cheap credit.

Alfredo Thorne, in broadcast comments to congress, added that the government of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office late last month, has asked the International Monetary Fund to review public finances left by the previous government of Ollanta Humala. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)

