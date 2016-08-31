FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Peru economy to grow 4.3 pct in 2017 -central bank president
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Peru economy to grow 4.3 pct in 2017 -central bank president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects economic growth of 4.3 percent in 2017, more modest than an earlier forecast, although that could be raised if a key oil pipeline resumes operations, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

In June, the bank forecast 4.6 percent growth, while the government said on Sunday the economy would grow 4.8 percent next year.

The government forecasts growth of 4 percent for 2016.

Peru's 40-year-old oil pipeline suspended operations this year after a series of spills in the Amazon. The country's new energy and mines minister, Gonzalo Tamayo, told Reuters earlier this month that fixing it was a top priority, although it may not reopen until 2018.

"If the pipeline is fixed sooner, if it starts to transport oil, the story will be a little different," Velarde told journalists after a presentations in Congress, saying that the shuttered pipeline reduces growth by 20 basis points. (Reporting by Dante Alva; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.