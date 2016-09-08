TABLE-Peru posts $484 million trade surplus in July

(Adds table, context, economic details) LIMA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Peru registered a $484 million trade surplus in July, the country's biggest since December 2013, as copper exports surged 81 percent year-on-year and imports dropped 13 percent, the central bank said on Thursday. New mines been ramping up their shipments of copper, helping Peru weather the impacts of the commodities price slump. The trade balance has also been helped by weak domestic demand that is curbing imports. The government has forecast an $834 million trade deficit for this year, after registering a $3.2 billion deficit last year. In the first seven months of 2016, Peru's trade deficit was $356 million, central bank data showed. July 2016 July 2015 Balance +$484 mln -$317 mln Exports $3.245 bln $2.850 bln Imports $2.760 bln $3.167 bln (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)