GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pare gains; Treasury yields, oil off highs
* Oil pulls back after strong gains on OPEC pact to cut output
* Oil pulls back after strong gains on OPEC pact to cut output
TOKYO, Dec 2 Japan's Nikkei share average was poised for a weekly gain but dipped as investors locked in gains ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session, with losses kept in check as higher Japanese yields lifted financial shares.
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazilian home prices rose for the ninth straight month in November, giving builders and banks some hope the worst of a multi-year market downturn was finally easing, market data released on Friday showed.