3 months ago
Peru March growth likely to be weak but not negative -central bank
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 3 months ago

Peru March growth likely to be weak but not negative -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 12 (Reuters) - Peru's economic growth in March will be "quite low" but is unlikely to be negative, after growing at the weakest pace in more than two years in February, central bank chief economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

The government is expected to publish March economic activity data on Monday. Armas added that inflation was likely to re-enter the monetary authority's target range of between 1-3 percent in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)

