FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru cenbanker sees June economic growth above 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru cenbanker sees June economic growth above 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy is likely to have posted growth in June of more than 6 percent from the same month a year ago, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Monday.

The country is forecast to grow more than its Latin American peers this year, as strong domestic demand offsets slumping mineral exports.

“It appears that June (GDP) will exceed 6 percent,” he told reporters. “There are strong indicators that construction and imports recovered.”

In its monthly advance of indicators, the National Statistics Institute (INEI) said domestic consumption of cement -- a barometer in the construction sector - climbed a robust 21.02 percent in June on the year, above May’s 15.75 percent rise.

Peru’s economy grew by 6.47 percent on the year in May and could post an expansion of 6 percent in 2012, according to official estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.