UPDATE 1-Peru cenbanker sees June economic growth above 6 pct

LIMA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy is likely to have posted growth in June of more than 6 percent from the same month a year ago, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Monday.

The country is forecast to grow more than its Latin American peers this year, as strong domestic demand offsets slumping mineral exports.

“It appears that June (GDP) will exceed 6 percent,” he told reporters. “There are strong indicators that construction and imports recovered.”

In its monthly advance of indicators, the National Statistics Institute (INEI) said domestic consumption of cement -- a barometer in the construction sector - climbed a robust 21.02 percent in June on the year, above May’s 15.75 percent rise.

Peru’s economy grew by 6.47 percent on the year in May and could post an expansion of 6 percent in 2012, according to official estimates.