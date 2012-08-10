Peru central bank sees inflation within target this month

LIMA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday it expects the 12-month inflation rate to fall within its 1-3 percent target range this month - several months sooner than it had previously expected.

Once slowing inflation falls within the annual target range, analysts have said the central bank could adopt a slightly expansive monetary stance.

It held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month on Thursday and has described current monetary policy as neutral to a bit restrictive because of a recent hike in deposit requirements.