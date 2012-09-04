FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru economy to grow more than 6 pct this year - Castilla
September 4, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Peru economy to grow more than 6 pct this year - Castilla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy is showing more dynamism than expected in spite of global woes and should grow more than 6 percent this year, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla told Congress on Tuesday.

Castilla, who had previously pointed toward growth of 6 percent or a little less, said leading indicators were surging. Imports of capital goods were up by around 20 percent in July and car sales had climbed 50 percent.

“We expect the economy will grow above 6 percent this year, which will give us un important source of growth going forward,” he said.

Importantly, he said the growth appears broadly based, with domestic demand showing strength not just in the capital of Lima but in provincial cities too.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
