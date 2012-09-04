UPDATE 2-Peru economy to grow more than 6 pct in 2012-finmin

LIMA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy is showing more dynamism than expected in spite of global woes and should grow more than 6 percent this year, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla told Congress on Tuesday.

Castilla, who had previously pointed toward growth of 6 percent or slightly less, said the country’s leading indicators were surging. Imports of capital goods were up by around 20 percent in July and car sales had soared some 50 percent on the year.

“We expect the economy will grow above 6 percent this year, which will set the foundation for growth going forward,” he said.

He also said the expansion appears to be broadly-based, with domestic demand showing strength not just in the capital of Lima, but in provincial cities as well. That is helping Peru grow faster than its South American peers.

“One has to look at what’s happening not just in Lima but in urban areas of the country where there is a construction boom and lots of demand for cement,” he said.

INFLATION TO SLOW TO 2 PCT

Castilla noted that Peru has one of the region’s lowest rates of inflation, which should slow to 2 percent in 2013 - the midpoint of the central bank’s annual 1 percent to 3 percent target range.

Inflation in August sped up to 0.51 percent due to higher food prices for wheat and soy, which Peru imports.

Seasonal factors also push up prices at times for locally grown vegetables and fruits, but the central bank has signaled that it is reluctant to alter monetary policy because of “imported” inflation related to external supply shocks.

It has said 12-month inflation should fall below 3 percent later this year and has held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent for the past 15 months.

The central bank is expected to hold rates again at its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, though it has raised deposit requirements on bank accounts twice since April to curb appreciation of the local currency and credit expansion. Those moves have made monetary policy slightly more restrictive.