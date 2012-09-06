UPDATE 1-Peru central bank holds base rate steady for 16th month

* Rate kept at 4.25 percent, as expected

* Inflation seen inside 1 to 3 percent soon

* Economic expansion headed toward 6 pct this year

LIMA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 16th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool to within its target range by the end of the year.

All economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate would be kept unchanged as the central bank expects external price shocks to retreat, allowing inflation to ease to inside its 1 to 3 percent target soon.

Even as Peru’s economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion this year - the fastest pace in South America - the central bank has emphasized that inflation has been pressured by external supply shocks, not domestic demand.

August inflation came in higher than expected at 0.51 percent because of higher food prices that put annualized inflation at 3.53 percent. Excluding food and fuel, 12-month inflation was 2.4 percent.

“This decision takes into account temporary supply factors that have been reflected in inflation, a domestic context of economic growth near its potential, external uncertainty in global financial markets, less favorable terms of trade, and expectations of less growth in developed and emerging economies,” it said in a statement.

It sounded slightly more concerned about global economic weakness - which has led some economists to say the bank could consider trimming interest rates once inflation cools and that rate hikes are unlikely.

The central bank has described its current monetary stance as slightly tighter than neutral. It has raised reserve requirements twice this year - most recently on Aug. 31 - to discourage speculative capital inflows as the local currency trades at its strongest level in more than 15 years.

“Some current and leading indicators show economic activity is near its long-term sustainable level, though indicators linked to the external market show weak performance. Global economic indicators of growth show uncertainty that is more acute,” it said.

Peru’s potential growth rate is normally seen around 6 or 6.5 percent.

The Andean country is a top exporter of minerals, which drive 60 percent of its international shipments. But exports have slumped in recent months and a domestic construction and consumption boom is now leading expansion.