FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru central bank trims GDP outlook on tough global economy
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

Peru central bank trims GDP outlook on tough global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank trimmed its 2013 economic growth outlook to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent on Thursday as a tough global economy crimps demand and prices for the country’s minerals exports.

It also slashed its forecast for the 2013 trade surplus to $675 million from $2.77 billion.

But domestic demand, which has led growth in recent years, remains strong - contributing to a wider view for the current account deficit, now expected at 4.4 percent of gross domestic product this year as imports remain robust.

In March, the central bank had forecast a current account gap for this year of 4 percent of GDP.

The government, which has won plaudits from rating agencies for its sound fiscal management, will likely post a fiscal surplus this year of 0.7 percent of GDP, the central bank said. Its earlier forecast was for a fiscal surplus of 1 percent of GDP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.