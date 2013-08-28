Peru sees trade deficit instead of surplus this year, higher inflation

LIMA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Peru will likely post a $720 million trade deficit this year - the first gap in more than a decade - instead of the $644 million surplus the government had forecast in May, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry also said in a report that it had raised the official forecast for inflation in 2013 to 2.6 percent from an earlier estimate of 2 percent.

The government is also now expecting a slightly wider current account deficit in 2013 - 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) instead of 4.4 percent - and a smaller fiscal surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP instead of 0.7 percent.