UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank raises view of 2013 fiscal surplus
January 27, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank raises view of 2013 fiscal surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Peru is on track to post a fiscal surplus equal to 0.7 percent of its gross domestic product in 2013, the central bank said on Monday.

The figure indicates a bigger surplus than previously forecast. In December the central bank said the Andean country would register a 2013 fiscal surplus equal to 0.6 percent of GDP, which was up from its 0.4 percent estimate in September.

The central bank said in a statement that Peru will probably be the only emerging economy with a positive fiscal balance in 2013.

In 2012 Peru clocked a fiscal surplus equal to 2.1 percent of GDP.

