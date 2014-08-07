Peru's central bank trims reserve requirement for accounts in soles

LIMA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Thursday that it was lowering the reserve requirement on commercial bank accounts held in soles to 11 percent from 11.5 percent, part of its ongoing bid to boost lending in the local currency.

The decision came as the monetary authority left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75 percent despite expectations that it would opt for a second straight monthly cut to boost sluggish economic growth. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)