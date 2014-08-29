Peru more than doubles view of 2014 trade deficit to $2.5 bln

LIMA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Peru widened its view of the 2014 trade deficit to $2.51 billion from its previous forecast in April of $1.03 billion, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The government also raised its estimate of inflation this year to 3 percent from its earlier view of 2.8 percent, according to a biannual report published by the ministry.

But the official view of the current account deficit narrowed slightly to 4.8 percent from 5.1 percent.

The finance ministry held its estimate of a fiscal balance equal to zero percent of gross domestic product.

The economy will likely grow by 4.2 percent this year and 6 percent the following year, the finance minister said earlier this week.