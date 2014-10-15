UPDATE 1-Peru's growth in August exceeds forecasts but still weak

(Adds details, context)

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 1.24 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly above expectations but still one of the weakest monthly expansions in recent years, official data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the global minerals exporter’s economy to expand 1.15 percent in August.

The official figure was well below the 5.72 percent jump in August 2013 and only slightly stronger than July’s 1.16 percent year-on-year expansion.

The government has said that July marked the start of a rebound from an unexpectedly sharp economic slowdown this year.

Peru posted average annual growth of 6.4 percent over the past decade, due largely to record-high mineral prices.

But tumbling mining exports and ebbing private investment have dampened initial expectations for a 6 percent expansion this year.

The economy grew 2.75 percent in the first eight months of 2014 from the same period last year, said state statistics agency Inei.

In the 12 months through August, the economy grew by 4.07 percent.

Growth in August was led by retail and agriculture and dragged down by shrinking mining, manufacturing and construction activity.

The finance ministry has said it now expects an expansion of about 3 percent this year.

The economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in August from July, Inei said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)