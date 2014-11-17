FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru says economy grew a more-than-expected 2.7 pct in Sept
November 17, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru says economy grew a more-than-expected 2.7 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds government forecast and growth rate versus preceding month)

LIMA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 2.7 percent in September from the same month last year, state statistics agency INEI said on Monday, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 2.1 percent in September.

It was largely in line with central bank and government forecasts on Friday for a pace between 2.5 and 3 percent.

The official growth figure was faster than August’s 1.24 percent but far below the 4.91 percent rate Peru logged in September 2013.

Soon after announcing the year-on-year growth rate, the government said the economy expanded by 0.4 percent in September versus August.

In 2013 Peru’s economy grew 5.8 percent for the full year.

The South American country is a top global exporter of copper, silver and gold. Its economy has slowed sharply this year as its mineral exports have slumped and private investment has fallen.

Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

