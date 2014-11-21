Peru's economy grows 1.76 pct in 3rd qtr, underscoring slowdown

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 1.76 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said on Friday, underscoring the sharp slowdown in the Andean nation’s economy caused by tumbling mineral exports.

The July-September growth figure mirrored the 1.72 percent expansion recorded in the previous quarter and was far below the 5.2 percent registered in the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)