Peru central bank sees 2012 fiscal surplus at 1.5 pct GDP

LIMA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday it has raised its forecast for the public sector fiscal surplus this year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, higher than 1.1 percent forecast previously.

The fiscal surplus in the first half of this year was a whopping 7 percent, reflecting the South American country’s strong economic growth.

Domestic demand is now expected to expaned 7.1 percent this year, higher than 6.3 percent forecast in the central bank’s previous quarterly output.