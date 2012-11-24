Peru posts Q3 public surplus of 1 pct GDP but current account gap widens

LIMA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Peru posted a third-quarter public sector surplus equal to 1 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Friday - showing the government has a fiscal cushion to withstand economic shocks from abroad.

It also said the Andean nation ran a current account deficit of 5.6 percent of GDP in the third quarter of this year, broadening from the 0.1 percent surplus it saw in the same period in 2011 and the 4.3 percent deficit in the second quarter of 2012.

Peru’s trade surplus has shrunk this year as its traditional mineral exports have fallen on lower prices and softer demand.