FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru posts Q3 public surplus of 1 pct GDP but current account gap widens
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

Peru posts Q3 public surplus of 1 pct GDP but current account gap widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Peru posted a third-quarter public sector surplus equal to 1 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Friday - showing the government has a fiscal cushion to withstand economic shocks from abroad.

It also said the Andean nation ran a current account deficit of 5.6 percent of GDP in the third quarter of this year, broadening from the 0.1 percent surplus it saw in the same period in 2011 and the 4.3 percent deficit in the second quarter of 2012.

Peru’s trade surplus has shrunk this year as its traditional mineral exports have fallen on lower prices and softer demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.