Peru's economy grew 2.57 pct in August on year - govt
October 15, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy grew 2.57 pct in August on year - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 2.57 percent in August from the same month a year earlier on rising copper production, state statistics agency Inei said Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.0 percent expansion and the central bank had said it expected a growth rate similar to July’s 3.26 percent pace.

The economy expanded by 2.18 percent in the past 12 months through August and 2.55 percent in the first eight months of the year, from their year-earlier periods, Inei said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

