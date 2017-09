LIMA, March 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday it expects inflation to quicken this month because of heavy rains but that temporary pressures on food prices should subside in April.

In February consumer prices rose by a slower-than-expected 0.17 percent. The central bank’s chief economist, Adrian Armas, told reporters that this month’s rise would likely be higher than that. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)