May 15, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 3 months ago

Peru economy grows 0.71 pct in March yr/yr -government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 0.71 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier, the lowest monthly growth rate since November 2014, government statistics agency Inei said on Monday.

The slowdown in activity was in part due to an unexpected coastal El Nino phenomenon that caused rains and floods in the country's northern regions, Inei director Anibal Sanchez Aguilar said. The economy grew 2.08 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, Inei said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

