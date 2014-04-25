FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's central bank now sees a $945 mln trade deficit in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank now sees a $945 mln trade deficit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 25 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that it expects a $945 million trade deficit this year instead of a $40 million surplus as it forecast in December.

The bank also narrowed its view of the 2014 current account deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product from its previous forecast of 4.6 percent.

The fiscal surplus this year will likely be bigger than previously expected, the bank said in a quarterly report - 0.3 percent of GDP instead of 0.1 percent.

Earlier this week the central bank said that it cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 5.5 percent from 6 percent.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.