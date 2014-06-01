FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru inflation index rises 0.23 pct in May
June 1, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Peru inflation index rises 0.23 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 1 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.23
percent in May as the annual inflation rate clocked in at 3.56
percent - above the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range
for the fifth month in a row, official data showed on Sunday.
    The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central
bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.07 percent so
far this year.
    The May reading was below last month's rate of 0.39 percent,
as prices for some agricultural produce and transport fell, but
above a Reuters poll for a 0.17 percent rise.

                May 2014    April 2014  May 2013
 Monthly rate   +0.23       +0.39       +0.19
 12-month rate  +3.56       +3.52       +2.46

 (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)

