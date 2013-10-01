FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Peru inflation index rises 0.11 pct in September
October 1, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Peru inflation index rises 0.11 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.11
percent in September as inflation cooled to within the central
bank's 1-3 percent target range, official data showed on
Tuesday.
   The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central
bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.87 percent so
far this year and 2.83 percent in the 12 months through
September.
   The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady
at 4.25 percent for more than two years.
        
                September     August      September 2012
 Monthly rate   +0.11         +0.54       +0.54
 12-month rate  +2.83         +3.28       +3.74

