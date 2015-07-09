Peru cenbank says could shift policy stance due to inflation

LIMA, July 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Thursday that it was watching inflation and would change its monetary policy stance if needed amid expectations of a higher annual rate - marking a shift toward a less expansive posture.

“The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and its determinants to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance,” the bank said in a statement after it held the benchmark interest rate for the sixth month in a row. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)