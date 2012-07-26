FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru cenbank says July inflation will be "near zero"
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 2:23 AM / in 5 years

Peru cenbank says July inflation will be "near zero"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, July 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru should be close to zero percent in July, though consumer prices could later be pressured if international food prices continue to rise, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

Peru’s consumer price index edged down 0.04 percent in June from the previous month and will likely hold steady again in July as local food costs dropped after rising for months due to rainstorms in the mountains and jungle regions.

“Inflation in July will be near zero,” Velarde told journalists.

Inflation in Peru is particularly sensitive to food prices, both local and international, because food makes up about half of the country’s consumer price index. Peru imports some staple goods, including grains, and grows fruits and vegetables.

A severe drought in the heartland of the United States has pressured grain prices on international markets in recent weeks.

“The thing that worries me is the impact food prices will have (on inflation) if this tendency continues,” Velarde said.

Consumer prices for the 12 months through June were up 4 percent, above the central bank’s 1-to-3 percent target range but below the 4.14 percent recorded in the 12 months through May. Inflation is expected to reach the target by year’s end.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent for 14 months and is expected to continue to do so in the near term as inflation cools and the economy is expected to be South America’s fastest growing this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.