FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru inflation at end of 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 pct - cenbank
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Peru inflation at end of 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 pct - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru in 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 percent, at the upper limit of the central bank’s 1-3 percent target range, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.

The central bank had previously estimated Peru would post 2.9 percent inflation this year.

Next year inflation will likely cool to 2 percent, Velarde said.

The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years in November to counter an economic slowdown.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.