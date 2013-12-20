Peru inflation at end of 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 pct - cenbank

LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru in 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 percent, at the upper limit of the central bank’s 1-3 percent target range, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.

The central bank had previously estimated Peru would post 2.9 percent inflation this year.

Next year inflation will likely cool to 2 percent, Velarde said.

The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years in November to counter an economic slowdown.