RPT-Peru inflation index rises 0.16 in June

(Repeats to fix formatting) LIMA, July 1 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.16 percent in June and the annual inflation rate eased slightly to 3.45 percent - above the central bank's 1-3 percent target range for the sixth month in a row, official data showed on Tuesday. The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.23 percent so far this year. June May June in 2013 Monthly rate +0.16 +0.23 +0.26 12-month rate +3.45 +3.56 +2.77 (Reporting By Mitra Taj)