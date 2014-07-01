FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Peru inflation index rises 0.16 in June
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Peru inflation index rises 0.16 in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)
    LIMA, July 1 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Peru 
rose 0.16 percent in June and the annual inflation rate eased
slightly to 3.45 percent - above the central bank's 1-3 percent
target range for the sixth month in a row, official data showed
on Tuesday.
    The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central
bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.23 percent so
far this year.

                       June    May        June in 2013
Monthly rate          +0.16     +0.23        +0.26
12-month rate        +3.45     +3.56        +2.77

 (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
