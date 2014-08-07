FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru central bank sees Aug inflation much lower than year-ago's 0.54 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Peru central bank sees Aug inflation much lower than year-ago's 0.54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank said on Thursday that inflation in August will likely be “substantially” lower than the 0.54 percent rise posted in the same month a year ago.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde, speaking on the sidelines of an event, also reiterated that the annual inflation rate will probably ease into the 1 to 3 percent target range in August.

In July the annual inflation rate was 3.33 percent, remaining above the bank’s target ceiling as it has all year.

The central bank will decide late on Thursday whether to hold the benchmark interest rate at 3.75 percent.

Most analysts polled by Reuters said that the bank will likely opt to cut the rate by a quarter percentage point for the second month in a row to counter an economic slowdown. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.