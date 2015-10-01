FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru consumer price index rose 0.03 percent in September
Peru consumer price index rose 0.03 percent in September

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The consumer price index for Lima, which Peru’s central bank uses to guide monetary policy, rose 0.03 percent in September, according to official data published in the state newspaper El Peruano on Thursday.

The figure came in well under the 0.23 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll and marked the slowest pace since November.

Additional inflationary data, including the annual rate in September, is scheduled for release later on Thursday.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes

