FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank raises interest rate for first time in 4 yrs
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank raises interest rate for first time in 4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects interest rate in second graph to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent)

LIMA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank hiked the benchmark interest for the first time in four years on Thursday, raising it by 25 basis points in a bid to tame inflation that has quickened as the currency has slipped against the dollar.

The increase to 3.50 percent was forecast by only three out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters this week.

The central bank said in a statement that it still considered the higher rate expansive, and that it could raise it again to bring inflation back into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range.

However, it said its decision did not necessarily mark the start of a series of interest rate increases.

Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.