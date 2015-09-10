CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank raises interest rate for first time in 4 yrs

(Corrects interest rate in second graph to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent)

LIMA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank hiked the benchmark interest for the first time in four years on Thursday, raising it by 25 basis points in a bid to tame inflation that has quickened as the currency has slipped against the dollar.

The increase to 3.50 percent was forecast by only three out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters this week.

The central bank said in a statement that it still considered the higher rate expansive, and that it could raise it again to bring inflation back into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range.

However, it said its decision did not necessarily mark the start of a series of interest rate increases.