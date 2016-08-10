UPDATE 1-Peru finmin says deficit reduction plan to take longer

(Recasts lead with reason for longer timeframe; adds quote from Thorne, background)

LIMA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister scaled back the timeframe for reducing the government's budget deficit to 1 percent of gross domestic product, saying it had unexpectedly swollen before centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski took office last month.

The finance minister, Alfredo Thorne, said the 3.2 percent budget deficit that Kuczynski inherited from the previous government of Ollanta Humala is too big to trim to 2.5 percent by the end of the year.

Instead, the deficit will likely end 2016 at 3 percent, and a reduction to 2.5 percent will be proposed for 2017, Thorne said. Humala had proposed a 1.8 percent deficit in 2017.

"Making an adjustment from 3 percent to 1.8 percent is a very abrupt change and could sacrifice still-weak economic growth," Thorne said in a televised press conference on Wednesday. "What we're committing to is reducing the deficit gradually to 1 percent in 2021."

As a candidate, Kuczynski, a former investment banker, had proposed running a 3 percent fiscal deficit in 2017-2019 to support growth in Peru, a global minerals exporter whose growth has slowed after a decade-long commodities boom. But Thorne tightened that target after credit ratings agencies expressed concern.

The annual economic growth rate firmed to its potential pace of 4 percent in May thanks to surging copper output, but domestic demand has remained relatively weak.

Kuczynski aims to raise economic growth to at least 5 percent per year with reforms that include trimming the value-added tax rate, slashing red tape and pushing out infrastructure projects built through public-private partnerships.

Kuczynski's government will send its 2017 budget proposal to the opposition-controlled Congress Aug. 30. Thorne said working with a 2.5 percent deficit next year instead of 1.8 percent will give the government an additional 5 billion soles ($1.5 billion) to spend on investments in running water, education and health care.

Thorne estimated that tax revenues would grow by 2 percentage points in the next two to three years if Congress agrees to give Kuczynski special powers to legislate his reforms.

($1=3.3 soles)