UPDATE 1-Political 'noise' in Peru dampening fragile rebound -finmin

PARACAS, Peru, July 2 (Reuters) - Growing levels of political “noise” from squabbling parties ahead of elections in Peru next year is hurting economic growth and will likely dampen the still-fragile recovery, the finance minister said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately the political cycle in Peru is having an impact...that must be acknowledged,” Alonso Segura said in an interview. “It’s self-imposed harm to the economy.”

Segura said growth in May likely decelerated to a rate slower than April’s 4.25 percent year-on-year pace, the mining-fueled economy’s fastest in 13 months.

But Segura said the economy was showing clear signs of recovery.

“Peru has past a turning point, but we must be clear, we’re seeing indicators that show private investment falling,” Segura said.

