LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peruvian Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday that the monetary authority is more inclined to adjust reserve requirements on banks than to change the benchmark interest rate.

The bank lowered the benchmark rate for the first time in more than four years in November to counter an economic slowdown.

It held the rate unchanged at 4 percent this month but said the economy is growing at a rate slower than its potential.